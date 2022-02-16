Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support to European Partners and Allies [Image 5 of 7]

    Support to European Partners and Allies

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:11
    Photo ID: 7061992
    VIRIN: 220216-F-EJ686-1037
    Resolution: 4800x2939
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support to European Partners and Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022
    Joint Base McGruire-Dix-Lakenhurst

