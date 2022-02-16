Support to European Partners and Allies

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
