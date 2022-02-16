A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., sits on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 16, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:11 Photo ID: 7061993 VIRIN: 220216-F-EJ686-1035 Resolution: 4800x3044 Size: 1.86 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Support to European Partners and Allies [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.