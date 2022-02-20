PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors prepare to man stations for a replenishment-at-sea with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE 422) on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 03:57
|Photo ID:
|7061960
|VIRIN:
|220220-N-UJ411-1106
|Resolution:
|2648x1490
|Size:
|303.58 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance conducts RAS with JS Towada [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT