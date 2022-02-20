Spruance conducts RAS with JS Towada

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Sailors prepare to man stations for a replenishment-at-sea with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE 422) on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA