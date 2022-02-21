PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) transits the Philippine Sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 03:57
|Photo ID:
|7061940
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-UJ411-1236
|Resolution:
|2706x1804
|Size:
|356.49 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Mobile Bay transits Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
