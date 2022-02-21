Mobile Bay transits Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) transits the Philippine Sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

