    Mobile Bay transits Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Mobile Bay transits Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2021) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) transits the Philippine Sea. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 03:57
    Photo ID: 7061940
    VIRIN: 220221-N-UJ411-1236
    Resolution: 2706x1804
    Size: 356.49 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Bay transits Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mobile bay
    spruance
    ddg 111
    abecsg

