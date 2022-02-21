PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jennica Miller, from Chicago, stands watch at bright-bridge aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 03:57
|Photo ID:
|7061939
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-UJ411-1259
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|203.72 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Stand Watch [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
