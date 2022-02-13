Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland [Image 4 of 5]

    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavin Canine, a quality control non-commissioned officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and originally from Concord, North Carolina, tightens bolts for the bumper of a 7-ton truck during vehicle maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 14. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:23
    Photo ID: 7061924
    VIRIN: 220214-M-PO838-1051
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland
    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland
    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland
    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland
    CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    repair
    vehicle
    testing
    maintenance
    Motor-T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT