PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gavin Canine, a quality control non-commissioned officer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and originally from Concord, North Carolina, tightens bolts for the bumper of a 7-ton truck during vehicle maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 14. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 01:23 Photo ID: 7061924 VIRIN: 220214-M-PO838-1051 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 3.18 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.