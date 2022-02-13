CLB-11 keeps vehicles ready aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 14, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony Turman, a motor transportation mechanic assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and originally from San Ramon, California, inspects the hood of a 7-ton truck during maintenance aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 14. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

