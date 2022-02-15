Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Child, Youth Services team for OAW support [Image 14 of 14]

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Child, Youth Services team for OAW support

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the post Child and Youth Services (CYS) Program at Fort McCoy, Wis. The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. The CYS program at Fort McCoy includes the School Age Center/Youth Center and the Child Development Center and is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Child, Youth Services team for OAW support [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Child, Youth Services team for OAW support

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Garrison leaders

