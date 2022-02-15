Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Child, Youth Services team for OAW support

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the post Child and Youth Services (CYS) Program at Fort McCoy, Wis. The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. The CYS program at Fort McCoy includes the School Age Center/Youth Center and the Child Development Center and is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

