    Hands On Learning [Image 2 of 15]

    Hands On Learning

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Students from the Machinist’s Mate Submarines Auxiliary​ "A" school at the Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT, conduct a training module using a newly installed 8 station, 3 Dimensional Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS 3D) on February 10, 2022.

    The MRTS 3D provides photo-realistic, virtual training on a variety of different systems used aboard submarines. MRTS 3D trainers are used in both Sailor pipeline courses and in pre-deployment team training. After the instructor sets up a training scenario, faults can be inserted at any stage. The student follows shipboard procedures, interacting with the simulation through multi-touch LCD monitors​. The MRTS 3D can be configured to emulate the shipboard environment on any of the currently in-service Submarine classes in the U.S. Navy.

    Utilization of MRTS 3D training replicates the real-world operating environment and tasks required of Sailors aboard a submarine, and allows Sailors to gain hands-on familiarity with both the layout of systems on submarines and the procedures needed to operate them. (U.S. Navy photos by Charles E. Spirtos)

