Students from the Machinist’s Mate Submarines Auxiliary​ "A" school at the Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT, conduct a training module using a newly installed 8 station, 3 Dimensional Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS 3D) on February 10, 2022. The MRTS 3D provides photo-realistic, virtual training on a variety of different systems used aboard submarines. MRTS 3D trainers are used in both Sailor pipeline courses and in pre-deployment team training. After the instructor sets up a training scenario, faults can be inserted at any stage. The student follows shipboard procedures, interacting with the simulation through multi-touch LCD monitors​. The MRTS 3D can be configured to emulate the shipboard environment on any of the currently in-service Submarine classes in the U.S. Navy.



Utilization of MRTS 3D training replicates the real-world operating environment and tasks required of Sailors aboard a submarine, and allows Sailors to gain hands-on familiarity with both the layout of systems on submarines and the procedures needed to operate them. (U.S. Navy photos by Charles E. Spirtos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 22:43 Photo ID: 7061817 VIRIN: 220210-N-QX658-0009 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.15 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hands On Learning [Image 15 of 15], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.