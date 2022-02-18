Chief Master-at-Arms Ezra Payton sprays Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray during the non-lethal weapons training portion of Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) training at CFAS Feb. 18, 2022. ASF personnel attend a four-week training course to qualify as augmentees of an installation’s Naval Security Forces during increased Force Protection Conditions or when directed by the installation commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 21:10 Photo ID: 7061806 VIRIN: 220218-N-HI376-1104 Resolution: 5489x3659 Size: 1.36 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS OC Spray Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.