    CFAS OC Spray Training [Image 6 of 10]

    CFAS OC Spray Training

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala apprehends Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Shawn Demby after being sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray while Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Woodroe Ducksworth observes during the non-lethal weapons training portion of Auxiliary Security Forces (ASF) training at CFAS Feb. 18, 2022. ASF personnel attend a four-week training course to qualify as augmentees of an installation’s Naval Security Forces during increased Force Protection Conditions or when directed by the installation commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS OC Spray Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASF
    OC Spray
    Oleoresin Capsicum
    Auxiliary Security Force

