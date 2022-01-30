SUFFOLK, Virginia (Jan. 30, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Cdrs. Justin Marin, left, and Karen Guerra take part in a joint Army and Navy Joint Staff South J7 Reserve Component exercise planning brief during a four-day Super Multi-Unit Training Assembly drill weekend in Suffolk, VA. Jan. 30, 2022, destined for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley.



More than 65 joint service Reserve personnel from Joint Staff South brave the nor'easter blizzard Jan. 27-30 to attend drill weekend supporting real world crisis planning for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Capt. Dell Griffith, CSO, Joint Staff South Navy Lead, exlained the purpose and result of the event: “Training and providing direct support to our Active Duty Joint Staff team is paramount, and a little snow doesn’t stop our team from keeping up our readiness. We took this weekend to finalize our support of ongoing COVID Crisis Management Team efforts and providing watchstanders for the newly stood up Ukraine CMT,” said Griffith. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Rob Thoms/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 19:20 Photo ID: 7061202 VIRIN: 220130-N-BS620-0001 Resolution: 583x296 Size: 69.47 KB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning. [Image 2 of 2], by CAPT Robert Thoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.