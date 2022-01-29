Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning. [Image 1 of 2]

    NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning.

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Capt. Robert Thoms 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    HAMPTON ROADS, Virginia (Jan. 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Capt. William Fador, right, is awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal by Mr. Ken Rome, Executive Director, Force Generation, Joint Staff J31, U.S. Joint Forces Command, for his years of service with Joint Staff South J-35R Directorate. Several Sailors are awarded the DMSM for their contribution to the J35 mission, including Capt. David M. Hicks, Cdr. Jeffery P. Sarmonis, Cdr. Michael Klinke, and Cdr. Tony Wiggins.

    Nor'easter snow bomb cyclone doesn’t thwart Joint Staff South Reserve personnel from attending the four-day Super Multi-Unit Training Assembly drill weekend to provide continued manning to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff supporting real-world crisis planning. The Super-MUTA allowed the team to create Reserve Red, Blue, and White cells to prepare exercise Beacon Serpent 22, scheduled for June 2022. Because of COVID constraints, the J36 team did not meet in person for 18 months and many of the global integrated exercises that typically occur each year were either cancelled or downsized. The aim of Beacon Serpent is to train new affiliates and refresh skills sets in Global Force Management. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Rob Thoms/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7061201
    VIRIN: 220129-N-BS620-0001
    Resolution: 479x672
    Size: 117.87 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning. [Image 2 of 2], by CAPT Robert Thoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning.
    NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Navy Reserve
    Suffolk
    Joint Staff South

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT