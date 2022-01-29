NR Joint Staff South Reserve personnel brave nor'easter to support real-world crisis planning.

HAMPTON ROADS, Virginia (Jan. 29, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Capt. William Fador, right, is awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal by Mr. Ken Rome, Executive Director, Force Generation, Joint Staff J31, U.S. Joint Forces Command, for his years of service with Joint Staff South J-35R Directorate. Several Sailors are awarded the DMSM for their contribution to the J35 mission, including Capt. David M. Hicks, Cdr. Jeffery P. Sarmonis, Cdr. Michael Klinke, and Cdr. Tony Wiggins.



Nor'easter snow bomb cyclone doesn’t thwart Joint Staff South Reserve personnel from attending the four-day Super Multi-Unit Training Assembly drill weekend to provide continued manning to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff supporting real-world crisis planning. The Super-MUTA allowed the team to create Reserve Red, Blue, and White cells to prepare exercise Beacon Serpent 22, scheduled for June 2022. Because of COVID constraints, the J36 team did not meet in person for 18 months and many of the global integrated exercises that typically occur each year were either cancelled or downsized. The aim of Beacon Serpent is to train new affiliates and refresh skills sets in Global Force Management. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Rob Thoms/Released)

