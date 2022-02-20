JMSDF Towada and Myoko conduct a RAS with Mobile Bay

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay completes a refueling-at-sea with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (OE 422). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

