JMSDF Towada and Myoko conduct a RAS with Mobile Bay

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 20, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Towada-class replenishment oiler JS Towada (AOE 422), middle, refuels Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), left, as JMSDF guided-missile destroyer JS Myoko (DDG 175) sails away. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

