Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain

    SPAIN

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220124-N-UN585-6014 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) participate in a sea and anchor detail to get the ship underway out of Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 24, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 09:41
    Photo ID: 7060945
    VIRIN: 220124-N-UN585-6014
    Resolution: 6694x4463
    Size: 752.45 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain
    USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    sea and anchor
    Rota
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Patrol 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT