USS Ross leaves port in Rota, Spain

220124-N-UN585-6009 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) participate in a sea and anchor detail to get the ship underway out of Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 24, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

