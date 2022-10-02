220210-N-UP745-1046 HAIFA, Israel (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors stand a .50-cal machine gun watch while arriving in Haifa, Israel, aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Feb. 10, 2022. Jason Dunham is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)
|02.10.2022
|02.20.2022 05:50
|7060844
|220210-N-UP745-1046
|4928x3280
|393.51 KB
|IL
|3
|1
