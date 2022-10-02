Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISRAEL

    02.10.2022

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220210-N-UP745-1087 HAIFA, Israel (Feb. 10, 2022) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Omar Hernandez throws a heaving line to the pier while mooring in Haifa, Israel aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), Feb. 10, 2022. Jason Dunham is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 05:50
    Photo ID: 7060845
    VIRIN: 220210-N-UP745-1087
    Resolution: 4375x2912
    Size: 319.84 KB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Jason Dunham is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Israel
    CNE
    CNA
    C5F
    CutlassExpress

