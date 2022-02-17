USS America conducts Flight Operations.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elena Gurule, right, from Rio Rancho, N.M., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals to an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft pilot assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prior to launching it off the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

