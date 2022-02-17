Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America conducts Flight Operations. [Image 2 of 8]

    USS America conducts Flight Operations.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Eduardo Aceves, left, from Indio, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), talks through the steps of launching an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elena Gurule, from Rio Rancho, N.M., also assigned to America. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7060817
    VIRIN: 220217-N-BX791-1204
    Resolution: 1939x2909
    Size: 715.01 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts Flight Operations. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.
    USS America conducts Flight Operations.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT