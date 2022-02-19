Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Holly Herline 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220219-N-KR702-0301 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (Feb. 19, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Justin Lennox, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), proposes to his girlfriend Kaylee during the ship's homecoming ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Feb. 19. Chafee, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to JBPHH after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The strike group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and carrier strike groups in heavily navigated waters, including the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 20:32
    Photo ID: 7060699
    VIRIN: 220219-N-KR702-0301
    Resolution: 1655x2488
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Holly Herline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor
    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor
    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor
    USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Chafee Returns Home to Pearl Harbor after Eight-Month Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    USS Chafee: DDG 90
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy
    Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT