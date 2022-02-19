USS Chafee Returns to Pearl Harbor

220219-N-KR702-0389 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (Feb. 19, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Kelci Westmoreland, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), hugs her fiance during the ship's homecoming ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Feb. 19. Chafee, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to JBPHH after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The strike group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and carrier strike groups in heavily navigated waters, including the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline/Released)

