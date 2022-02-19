USS Pearl Harbor Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 19, 2022) – The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 19. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the namesake for USS Pearl Harbor, while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

