    USS Pearl Harbor Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Pearl Harbor Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 19, 2022) – The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 19. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the namesake for USS Pearl Harbor, while operating in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

