USS Chafee Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 19, 2022) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 19, after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The strike group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and carrier strike groups in heavily navigated waters, including the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

