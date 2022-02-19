Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chafee Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Chafee Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 19, 2022) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 19, after an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The strike group operated alongside multiple partners, allies and carrier strike groups in heavily navigated waters, including the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, in support of regional stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

