    Final departures from Task Force Liberty [Image 7 of 8]

    Final departures from Task Force Liberty

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Remaining Afghan evacuees prepare for departure from Liberty Village at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 19, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for the evacuees while at Liberty Village. As the Department of Homeland Security recently announced, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will for the time being remain open and operational in a limited capacity, and will continue to welcome Afghan families who arrive in the interim through Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7060553
    VIRIN: 220219-F-XF291-0104
    Resolution: 5481x3647
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final departures from Task Force Liberty [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

