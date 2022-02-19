Final departures from Task Force Liberty

Task Force Liberty members prepare remaining Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village for their departure at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 19, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for the evacuees while at Liberty Village. As the Department of Homeland Security recently announced, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will for the time being remain open and operational in a limited capacity, and will continue to welcome Afghan families who arrive in the interim through Operation Allies Welcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

