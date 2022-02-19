Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 2 of 3]

    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Greg L. Davis 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Senior leaders from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. military wave at the final Afghan evacuees departing Liberty Village Feb. 19, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Robert Guadian is the Federal Coordinator for the DHS led mission while Brig. Gen. Adrian White led the military component providing mission support. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible across the United States. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Dept. of Homeland Security photo by Greg L. Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 15:40
    Photo ID: 7060538
    VIRIN: 220219-H-VV898-0022
    Resolution: 4692x3665
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 3 of 3], by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    TF LIBERTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT