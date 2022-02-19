Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Senior leaders from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. military wave at the final Afghan evacuees departing Liberty Village Feb. 19, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Robert Guadian is the Federal Coordinator for the DHS led mission while Brig. Gen. Adrian White led the military component providing mission support. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible across the United States. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Dept. of Homeland Security photo by Greg L. Davis)

