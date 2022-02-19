Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 1 of 3]

    Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Greg L. Davis 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    One of the final families to be processed for departure pose with senior Department of Homeland Security and military personnel at Liberty Village before boarding a bus Feb. 19, 2021, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, provided transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible across the United States. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (Dept. of Homeland Security photo by Greg L. Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 15:39
    Photo ID: 7060537
    VIRIN: 220219-H-VV898-0011
    Resolution: 5796x3975
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Afghan evacuees depart Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst [Image 3 of 3], by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    TF LIBERTY

