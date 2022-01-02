USS Ross holds promotion ceremony

220201-N-UN585-1027 TOULON, France (Jan. 31, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, poses for a photograph with Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Minnich, center, and Lt. Drake Davis, during their promotion ceremony aboard the ship in Toulon, France, Feb. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

