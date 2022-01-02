Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony

    FRANCE

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220201-N-UN585-1014 TOULON, France (Jan. 31, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, pins Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Minnich to his current rank during a promotion ceremony aboard the ship in Toulon, France, Feb. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 11:35
    Photo ID: 7060500
    VIRIN: 220201-N-UN585-1014
    Resolution: 6414x4276
    Size: 755.52 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross holds promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony
    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony
    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony
    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony
    USS Ross holds promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Promotion ceremony
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT