MA1 Kaley Reenlistment

220130-N-UN585-1009 TOULON, France (Jan. 30, 2022) Master-at-arms 1st Class Diana Kaley, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, is presented with a certificate of reenlistment by Lt. Jasmin Nicasio during her reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship while in port in Toulon, France, Jan. 30, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

