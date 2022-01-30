Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MA1 Kaley Reenlistment [Image 2 of 3]

    MA1 Kaley Reenlistment

    FRANCE

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220130-N-UN585-1002 TOULON, France (Jan. 30, 2022) Master-at-arms 1st Class Diana Kaley, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, is honorably discharged from the Navy by Lt. Jasmin Nicasio during her reenlistment ceremony aboard the ship while in port in Toulon, France, Jan. 30, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 11:25
    Photo ID: 7060497
    VIRIN: 220130-N-UN585-1002
    Resolution: 5379x3586
    Size: 900.15 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA1 Kaley Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MA1 Kaley Reenlistment
    MA1 Kaley Reenlistment
    MA1 Kaley Reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    France
    Reenlistment
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Toulon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT