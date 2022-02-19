Alpha Troop, 7th Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment, inventories equipment and packs containers, ensuring unit readiness for a training mission during AtlanticResolve.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 11:24
|Photo ID:
|7060494
|VIRIN:
|220219-A-FD045-674
|Resolution:
|4821x3214
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Troop, 7-17 Inventories Equipment [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Hayley Haka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT