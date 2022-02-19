Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Troop, 7-17 Inventories Equipment [Image 1 of 3]

    Alpha Troop, 7-17 Inventories Equipment

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    02.19.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hayley Haka 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Alpha Troop, 7th Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment, inventories equipment and packs containers, ensuring unit readiness for a training mission during Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 11:24
    Photo ID: 7060493
    VIRIN: 220219-A-FD045-098
    Resolution: 4268x2845
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Troop, 7-17 Inventories Equipment [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Hayley Haka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

