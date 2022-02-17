Every Second Counts: Joint Base Lewis–McChord Medical Company trains for mass casualty response in Germany

Soldiers of the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, react to a mock accident during a mass casualty training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The 547th Med. Co. is in Europe supporting the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia Army National Guard, as they prepare to deploy to the Balkans in support of the ongoing NATO mission in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

