    Every Second Counts: Joint Base Lewis–McChord Medical Company trains for mass casualty response in Germany [Image 5 of 13]

    Every Second Counts: Joint Base Lewis–McChord Medical Company trains for mass casualty response in Germany

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Amouris Coss 

    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers of the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 62nd Medical Brigade, react to a mock accident during a mass casualty training event at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. The 547th Med. Co. is in Europe supporting the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia Army National Guard, as they prepare to deploy to the Balkans in support of the ongoing NATO mission in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 07:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Second Counts: Joint Base Lewis–McChord Medical Company trains for mass casualty response in Germany [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Every Second Counts: Joint Base Lewis–McChord Medical Company trains for mass casualty response in Germany

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF
    KFOR30

