It was all smiles, hugs, high-fives and handshakes as the Nevada Air National Guard and their families welcomed home the Airmen from the 152nd Airlift Wing that spent the last four months providing theater airlift and aerial delivery throughout the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).



These aircrew, maintainers and logistics readiness squadron Airmen deployed on the unit’s first Air Expeditionary Force deployment since 2018.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 02:28 Photo ID: 7060168 VIRIN: 220218-F-WU657-1028 Resolution: 2667x4000 Size: 9.77 MB Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Home: High Rollers return from deployment [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.