    Welcome Home: High Rollers return from deployment [Image 13 of 21]

    Welcome Home: High Rollers return from deployment

    RENO, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    It was all smiles, hugs, high-fives and handshakes as the Nevada Air National Guard and their families welcomed home the Airmen from the 152nd Airlift Wing that spent the last four months providing theater airlift and aerial delivery throughout the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR).

    These aircrew, maintainers and logistics readiness squadron Airmen deployed on the unit’s first Air Expeditionary Force deployment since 2018.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 02:30
    Photo ID: 7060161
    VIRIN: 220218-F-WU657-1017
    Resolution: 2667x4000
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: RENO, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home: High Rollers return from deployment [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

