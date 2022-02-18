SAN DIEGO - Adm. Karl M. Shultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks to attendees at the 2022 AFCEA/USNI West conference in San Diego, Feb. 18, 2022. The AFCEA/USNI West is an annual conference held on the West Coast bringing communications, electronics, intelligence, information systems, imaging, military weapons systems, aviation, and shipbuilding professionals together to discuss critical, current issues faced in the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

