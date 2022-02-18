Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 AFCEA/USNI West conference in San Diego [Image 1 of 2]

    2022 AFCEA/USNI West conference in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    SAN DIEGO - Adm. Karl M. Shultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, speaks to attendees at the 2022 AFCEA/USNI West conference in San Diego, Feb. 18, 2022. The AFCEA/USNI West is an annual conference held on the West Coast bringing communications, electronics, intelligence, information systems, imaging, military weapons systems, aviation, and shipbuilding professionals together to discuss critical, current issues faced in the nation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 18:56
    Photo ID: 7059833
    VIRIN: 220218-G-XX113-597
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

