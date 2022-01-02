Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Moses Ortiz, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Heartland, conducts a presentation for Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Behnke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 16:16
    Photo ID: 7059665
    VIRIN: 220201-N-KS651-0078
    Resolution: 5570x3714
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy
    NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Heartland Sailor Develops Specialized Recruiting Strategy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Navy
    Students
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT