    C4F Conducts Key Leader Engagement with Brazilian Navy [Image 5 of 5]

    C4F Conducts Key Leader Engagement with Brazilian Navy

    BRAZIL

    02.10.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220209-N-N3764-0104 RIO DE JANEIRO – (Feb. 09, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (left), meets with Brazilian Navy Adm. José Augusto Vieira da Cunha de Menezes, Director of Maintenance and Material and Rear Adm. Luciana Mascarenhas da Costa Marroni, Director of Naval Communications and Cyber Defense, to discuss interoperability and collaboration on innovation and experimentation, Feb. 09, 2022. Aiken visited Brazil Feb. 07-10, 2022, to conduct key leader engagements and strengthen U.S. strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Stephanie Morales/Released)

    key leader engagement
    Brazilian navy
    C4F
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

