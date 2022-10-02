220210-N-N3764-0102 RIO DE JANEIRO – (Feb. 10, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (middle), is greeted by Brazilian Army Cmdr. Sady Schimidt, for a tour of the Brazilian National World War II Memorial, Feb. 10, 2022. Aiken visited Brazil Feb. 07-10, 2022, to conduct key leader engagements and strengthen U.S. strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Stephanie Morales/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7058827 VIRIN: 220210-N-N3764-0102 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 561.86 KB Location: BR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C4F Conducts Key Leader Engagement with Brazilian Navy [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.