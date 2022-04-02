STS1 Smith End of Tour Award

Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Shane Adkins presents Sonar Technician Submarines First Class Joshua M. Smith with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on February 7, 2022.



Smith served as both the security division leading petty officer, and as an instructor in the Fleet Training Department. As the Sonar Technician Submarine (STS) "A" School Leading Petty Officer, he led 19 instructors and 253 students to maintain instruction through the COVID-19 pandemic. (US Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

