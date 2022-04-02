Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STS1 Smith End of Tour Award [Image 1 of 2]

    STS1 Smith End of Tour Award

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Shane Adkins presents Sonar Technician Submarines First Class Joshua M. Smith with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on February 7, 2022.

    Smith served as both the security division leading petty officer, and as an instructor in the Fleet Training Department. As the Sonar Technician Submarine (STS) "A" School Leading Petty Officer, he led 19 instructors and 253 students to maintain instruction through the COVID-19 pandemic. (US Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7058132
    VIRIN: 220204-N-QX658-0001
    Resolution: 5609x3739
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STS1 Smith End of Tour Award [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STS1 Smith End of Tour Award
    STS1 Smith End of Tour Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Award
    EOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT