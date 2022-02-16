Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Cmdr. Karl J. Hassenfratz receives an end of tour gift from the Naval Submarine School Wardroom at the conclusion of his tour as Executive Officer, Naval Submarine School at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London, Groton, CT on February 16, 2022.

    Having served as Executive Officer since April 2020, CDR Hassenfratz oversaw a staff of over 400, and ensured training was provided to over 70,000 Sailors. His expert leadership, planning, and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed SUBSCOL to meet all training and operational commitments uninterrupted. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

